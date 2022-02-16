Juni introduces media buying credit card for SMEs

Originally Posted On: https://paylinedata.com/blog/medical-office-credit-card-processing. While the cost of running a medical office steadily increases year after year, insurance reimbursements continue to decline. Healthcare providers strive to provide the best patient care possible while managing staff and all the expenses associated with running a busy practice. You diagnose, treat, and counsel; then, to keep up with regulatory requirements, you meticulously document every step. On top of your professional demands, you pay the bills and look for ways to maximize your earnings. So, how do you keep costs under control? Chances are you’re paying too much for your credit processing, so let’s start there.

