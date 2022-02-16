ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series: Larson favored to repeat

By Chris Gregory, covers.com
(COVERS) — With a new NASCAR set to get underway with this weekend’s Daytona 500, it’s time to take a look at the odds to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, highlighted by 2021 champion and 2022 opening favorite, Kyle Larson.

The preseason is underway after Joey Logano (+1,200) emerged victorious at the Busch Clash at the Coliseum. Larson, the betting favorite to take the crown once more, finished fifth in the exhibition race.

Check out the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series opening odds board below leading up to the Daytona 500 on February 20.

NASCAR Cup Series odds

Driver Odds to win NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson +360
Chase Elliott +500
Denny Hamlin +700
William Byron +800
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Kyle Busch +950
Ryan Blaney +1,100
Joey Logano +1,200
Kevin Harvick +1,500
Alex Bowman +1,800
Christopher Bell +2,000
Brad Keselowski +2,200
Kurt Busch +2,500
Tyler Reddick +3,000
Austin Cindric +7,000
Ross Chastain +7,000
Chase Briscoe +8,000
Austin Dillon +8,000
Daniel Suarez +8,000
Justin Haley +9,000
Bubba Wallace +10,000
Aric Almirola +10,000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of February 14 2022.

NASCAR Cup Series favorites

Kyle Larson (+360)

The leader of the NASCAR Cup Series odds board is none other than 2021 champion Kyle Larson, available at +360. Larson proved dominant in last year’s playoff stretch, winning five of eight races, including the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, where he secured pole and closed the deal on his first Cup Series title in a year he totaled 10 wins and 20 Top-5 finishes. He opens the new season as the favorite for good reason.

Chase Elliot (+500)

Second on the board is Chase Elliot, available at +500. Elliot won the Cup Series in 2020 and is coming off a fourth-place finishing in the standings in 2021. He took home victory at Circuit of the Americas and Road America in 2021, put up 15 Top-5 finishes, and finished fifth at Phoenix Raceway to close his 2021 season.

Denny Hamlin (+700)

Entering the season in the No. 3 spot is Denny Hamlin (+700). Despite 46 career victories and 15 playoff appearances, Hamlin has yet to take home a Cup Series title. After going most of 2021 without a victory, he made a huge push towards Kyle Larson during the playoffs, winning twice and finishing inside the Top 10 in all but two races.

Outside of the Top 3 drivers are William Byron (+800), 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. (+900), and two-time champion Kyle Busch (+1,000).

How to bet on NASCAR futures odds

The most popular way to bet NASCAR futures is by simply picking the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series which is awarded at the end of the NASCAR playoffs. The champion is crowned via a points system based on the final race results of each driver.

With a field of more than 40 drivers, NASCAR Cup Series odds can pay out very well even if you wager on favorites. For bettors that want to increase their chances of winning, some sportsbooks even offer NASCAR futures odds on finishing in the Top 3 at the end of the Cup Series.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy