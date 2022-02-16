New Ford Lineup Selling Near MSRP Despite Supply Shortage

Ford has earned its fair share of accolades from Kelley Blue Book in recent months, including the fact that it took over the top spot as the most considered brand among non-luxury shoppers on KBB’s Q4 Brand Watch Study, dethroning Toyota, which had held onto first place for nearly four years. Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 finished the year out by winning KBB’s Best Full-Size Truck award and was also the most considered pickup in Q4, while the Ford Super Duty finished as the third most considered pickup last quarter. But that isn’t all the good Blue Oval-related news from the latest Brand Watch Study, as the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid also ranked among the most considered electrified vehicles last quarter.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO