New Ford Lineup Selling Near MSRP Despite Supply Shortage

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain constraints continue to wreak havoc on automotive production and inventory, used and new vehicle values continue to set new records with each passing month. We’re also seeing more and more vehicles sell for over MSRP, and we aren’t just talking about...

TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Picked Two Satisfying Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks can be hard to get right in some instances, but Consumer Reports picked two that did just that. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline impressed the experts at CR and owners. Consumer Reports found the 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck satisfying. When it...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles

Ford has earned its fair share of accolades from Kelley Blue Book in recent months, including the fact that it took over the top spot as the most considered brand among non-luxury shoppers on KBB’s Q4 Brand Watch Study, dethroning Toyota, which had held onto first place for nearly four years. Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 finished the year out by winning KBB’s Best Full-Size Truck award and was also the most considered pickup in Q4, while the Ford Super Duty finished as the third most considered pickup last quarter. But that isn’t all the good Blue Oval-related news from the latest Brand Watch Study, as the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid also ranked among the most considered electrified vehicles last quarter.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Glare-Free Highbeam Tech Can Now Be Offered On U.S. Vehicles

Ford revealed its new Glare-Free Highbeam tech way back in 2016, which was subsequently launched on a variety of vehicles in Europe, including the Ford Edge, S-Max, and Galaxy. Working alongside Ford’s existing Adaptive Front Lighting System, the Glare-Free Highbeam tech is able to use GPS location data and street geometry information to accurately identify turns in the road ahead to proactively adjust the direction of headlights, providing optimal light and helping identify potential hazards, road signs, pedestrians, illuminating the passing lane when needed, or even warn the driver of upcoming obstacles with special symbols. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a final rule that allows adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles in the U.S.
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Aims To Sell 400,000 EVs By End Of 2023

In January, Ford announced it willdouble production of the F-150 Lightning in order to meet customer demand. The Blue Oval has been inundated with orders for the electrified pickup, a sign that the electric revolution is well and truly underway. Further proof of this can be found over at General Motors, which is set to increase the production of electric trucks and Cadillac SUVs in 2022 by sixfold.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For CVT With Discrete Gear Ratios For Hybrid Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with discrete gear ratios for hybrid vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 12th, 2020, published on February 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11236825B1. The Ford Authority Take. While this Ford patent...
CARS
fordauthority.com

1962 Ford F-100 Getting Specialty Hot Wheels Diecast Model

The Ford F-Series is a truly enduring legend in the automotive world, and as such, has enjoyed a number of iconic models over the past several decades. That includes the early 1960s Ford F-100 “unibody” pickup, a truck that eliminated the gap between the cab and the bed in the name of style, which later became a popular customization target among hot rodders. Now, Hot Wheels is celebrating the 1962 Ford F-100 by creating a special Red Line Club exclusive diecast model that will be available for members to purchase tomorrow, February 15th, 2022, at 9 am PT for $25.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From Consumer Reports Tests

Buying an SUV doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with the help of Consumer Reports. Some of the best SUVs under $30,000 have solid reliability scores, owner satisfaction scores, and enough standard safety features to keep everyone safe. Consumer Reports approves of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1 Annihilates Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Least Satisfying SUVs Worth Avoiding and What to Buy Instead

SUVs have a hard job to do, and Consumer Reports is here to find out which ones didn’t satisfy buyers. By utilizing car owners’ responses to the Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports can see which vehicles delivered on reliability and owner satisfaction and which ones didn’t. That gives us the list of least satisfying SUVs heading into the new year. What are some better options for buyers? Check out the suggestions offered from Consumer reports that got better reliability scores and praise from buyers.
BUYING CARS

