Click here to read the full article. When restaurateur Céline Chung opened her first restaurant in 2019, she wanted to break the clichés surrounding Chinese cuisine but also create a space where she would feel at home with her multicultural identity. “Food is what best reflects a culture, and what we cook and eat says a lot. Being French, born and educated here, with parents still steeped in traditional Chinese culture, I spent the first 25 years of my life trying to figure out who I was,” says Chung, who cofounded the Bao Family restaurants with business partner Billy Pham.More from...

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO