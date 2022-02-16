ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conductor acquires technical SEO monitoring tool ContentKing

By Danny Goodwin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise SEO SaaS platform Conductor today announced the acquisition of ContentKing, a real-time technical SEO monitoring tool. The exact terms of the deal were not revealed, but Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik told Search Engine Land it was a mix of cash and stock. What it means for Conductor. This...

#Seo#Search Engine#Contentking#Seo Saas
