Justin Bieber is getting credit for saving Tim Hortons, Canada's favorite coffee chain

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

We all know how much Justin Bieber , and the rest of his Canadian compatriots, love the coffee at Tim Hortons. Now we're hearing that the chain is showing the love in return after reporting an uptick in sales since the Biebs' involvement in their promotions in 2021.

The coffee chain's parent company recently reported that sales had risen over 10% at stores up north and here in the U.S. that had been open for at least a year in the fourth quarter of 2021, reversing an 11% decline just a year ago.

The chain’s limited-run donut holes, called "Timbiebs Timbits" featuring three donut flavors created by Bieber , plus branded merch, of course, was apparently a major seller. When the Bieber x Tim Hortons collab, which included chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavored treats launched, Justin said he grew up with the chain and that doing a collaboration "has always been a dream of mine."

The promotion ended up being "one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations," said Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil during a finance call, according to CNN . “It led to "unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests," Cil added. "I'm a Belieber… You can expect to see more from this exciting partnership in the year ahead."

Tim Hortons is not only for our chilly friends up north, you know. The chain is the third-largest coffee slinger in the U.S. with over 600 locations, juuuuust behind Starbucks and Dunkin', which have about 7 gajillion combined locations in comparison. But that's going to be changing says CEO Cil. "Between snowbirds and people that have moved down to Florida permanently, there’s more than 3.5 million Canadians," with a hankering for their favorite coffee in the States. So expect to see a few more locations popping up in your neck of the woods.

