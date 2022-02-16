BTS once again granted 'Permission To Dance' in public for live in-person show

BTS is set to hit the stage and is giving ARMY “Permission To Dance” once again.

BTS announced a trio of shows that are set to take place on March 10, 12, and 13. The Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul shows will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea and marks their first in-person concert in South Korea in over two years.

For those unable to make it to Olympic Stadium, fans will be able to watch a livestream of the March 10 and 13 shows while the March 12 concert will be broadcast at movie theaters around the world.

The Seoul concerts follow a string of four sold-out shows BTS performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Permission to Dance On Stage - LA shows marked the first time an artist sold out four nights at SoFi Stadium as BTS also set the record for most tickets sold at the stadium.

The concert announcement is welcome news for ARMY and fans around the world after it was revealed earlier in the week that V became the fifth member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19 .

According to a statement released by Big Hit Music, V is currently undergoing treatment at home and is not experiencing any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat.

