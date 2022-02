An animal rights group has complained to the US government about the treatment of monkeys by Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink. The group alleges that the monkeys have gone through “extreme suffering” during brain implant tests.The group Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) is expected to file a regulatory complaint with the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday, according to Insider. The group has said that it has got hold of records that show that the monkeys went through “extreme suffering as a result of inadequate animal care and the highly invasive experimental head implants during the experiments”....

