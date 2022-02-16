ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Cuomo faced assault allegation before CNN departure: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r6GN_0eGAfe8Q00

( The Hill ) — New details about the sexual misconduct allegations made against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo before his firing from the network came to light Wednesday, at the same time the company announced another top executive at the cable news company had been ousted.

As part of a wide-ranging report laying out the timeline of how accusations against Cuomo’s brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), led to the anchor’s firing and network President Jeff Zucker ‘s resignation, The New York Times reported . CNN’s lawyers in December received a letter from an attorney for a woman claiming Chris Cuomo had sexually assaulted her years ago.

Zucker resigns from CNN over undisclosed relationship

The woman, who was not named in the letter, said in 2011 when she and Cuomo both worked at ABC News, the anchor invited her to his office for lunch.

The woman alleges that during the meeting, Cuomo badgered her for sex, and after she declined, he assaulted her and she ran out of the room, the Times reported after speaking with five friends and former colleagues who said the woman told them about the alleged incident.

Cuomo, through representatives, has denied the woman’s allegations.

The Times also reported on Wednesday that Debra Katz , a prominent attorney, wrote in the same letter to CNN on the woman’s behalf that Cuomo had contacted the woman during the height of the “Me Too” movement and proposed arranging a CNN segment about the company where she worked doing public relations.

“After years without any substantive communication from Mr. Cuomo whatsoever, Ms. Doe suspected he was concerned about her coming forward publicly with her allegations and wanted to use the proposed segment as an opportunity to ‘test the waters’ and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct,” Katz wrote.

The allegations of sexual misconduct made by the woman against Cuomo were first reported by news outlets in December, soon after Cuomo’s firing.

Also on Wednesday, CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia told staff an internal investigation found Zucker, Cuomo and top marketing executive Allison Gollust violated company policies while with the network.

The company did not provide specifics on which policies were violated and how.

Zucker resigned last month after revealing he had been having a romantic relationship with Gollust that he did not report to the company, as is required.

Andrew Cuomo feels ‘vindicated,’ won’t rule out another run for office

Gollust slammed WarnerMedia in a statement late Wednesday, accusing the company of “an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

A representative for Zucker told the Times the former CNN president “was never aware of the full extent of what Chris Cuomo was doing for his brother, which is why Chris was fired.”

Cuomo, who is reportedly seeking a multimillion-dollar settlement from the company after his firing, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal through a spokesperson late Wednesday pressed WarnerMedia to release details of the internal investigation his scandal sparked.

“It is clear this was never about an undisclosed relationship,” the statement read. “As Mr. Cuomo has stated previously, Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust were not only entirely aware but fully supportive of what he was doing to help his brother. The still open question is when Warner Media is going to release the results of its investigation and explain its supposed basis for terminating Mr. Cuomo.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and […]
POTUS
FOX40

Police detain multiple people after shooting victim dies in North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple people were detained Wednesday night after police said a man was shot and killed in North Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Truxel Road, near Terracina Drive, for reports of a shooting. Police have not identified exactly where gunfire rang out Wednesday, but […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ana Navarro: 'I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro called out disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former CNN host Chris Cuomo while appearing as a guest co-host on ABC’s "The View." On Tuesday, the women hosts discussed the recent rumors suggesting that Andrew Cuomo was eyeing a run for New York Attorney General against Letitia James. James, a fellow Democrat who published the detailed report that detailed several women’s sexual misconduct accusations against the former governor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Warner Media#The New York Times#Abc News
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Marketing
Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Stands Up to Joy Behar During a Brutal Cross-Examination

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Guest co-host Alyssa Farah has once again proven she's the frontrunner to replace Meghan McCain as The View's conservative voice. On Tuesday morning, Farah stood up to Joy Behar during a cross-examination about Trump's COVID response, of which she played a key role as his communications director. As Behar grilled her about Trump politicizing masks and the vaccine, the ex-Trump official calmly walked the fine line between criticizing Republicans and praising the previous administration's Operation Warp Speed.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Defends Andrew Cuomo While Butting Up Against Alyssa Farah on ‘The View’

Alyssa Farah returned to The View today, and like many outspoken fans of the show, Sunny Hostin was ready for her to depart all over again. The guest host, who will be discussing hot topics on the panel until this Thursday, Feb. 10, managed to rile up Hostin as they chatted about the Cuomo administration, masks in elementary schools, and more. As The View searches for a conservative replacement for Meghan McCain, it seems Hostin disapproves of former Trump staffer Farah in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
AdWeek

Neil Cavuto Hasn’t Appeared on Fox News Since Jan. 10

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured personalities has been off the air for an entire month, and the network hasn’t said why. Neil Cavuto, who hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Business, was last seen on his weekday 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World with Neil Cavuto exactly one month ago today, on Jan. 10.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:
CELEBRITIES
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy