Ask Midland Odessa – Asked Her To Be My Girlfriend And She Said Let Me Think About It!

By Leo
 1 day ago
Listener Wrote - So I asked the woman I've been dating to me my girlfriend the other day and I got a 'Can I Think About It? Um, I literally don't have a clue what to do now. I mean we...

A West Texas Valentine’s Day That Included A Proposal–WHAT NOW?

You got the ultimate Valentine's Surprise... You had the question popped to you and you said YES! Now what? Short engagement and quick wedding? Long engagement and BIG wedding? Church wedding? Courthouse quickie? Elope and don't waste any more time? LOTS of questions. And honestly, there's no one right answer. It's different for everyone--based on wants and needs and dreams--but also based on finances. Who is paying for the whole thing? Is it being split? You cover some, parents cover some? Does the savings account come into play? Is it all Dad paying for everything? And if so-how much decision power do you have over your own special day vs what expectations are of others? Is that even a factor?
Midland-Odessa Wish You Had A Gym In Your Workplace? We Have That And More!

Who truly loves going to work everyday? Can you honestly say you do? I think other than the obvious, being on the radio, I can honestly say myself and my coworkers do! It helps that we have a super cool building. There is no such thing as empty, unused space at the B93 studios. In the last couple of years, this place has really transformed with the great ideas our boss has!
If I Had To Eat At The Same Midland Establishment Every Day-I’d Choose…

Doesn't matter if it's Breakfast or Lunch--if there was suddenly a rule made where I had to eat at the same establishment once every day--my choice would be Higher Grounds at 403 Andrews Highway in Midland. Their breakfast is absolutely heavenly. The food is amazing--from the Strawberry Cream Oatmeal to the Scramble or Omelet In A Mug--you can't go wrong no matter what you choose. I'm excited on my next trip to try the Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal.
