Dundee, MI

Drano Bomb Causes Small Chemical Explosion In Dundee

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXou6_0eGAdt3f00

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a small chemical explosion happened in Dundee on Tuesday night.

Dundee police and fire responded to the reports of the explosion at 611 Rawson St.

According to the Dundee Police Department, the small chemical explosion was caused by a homemade Drano bomb.

Police say a second device was found near the same area, and Michigan State Police were called to safely remove it.

Residents were evacuated and provided shelter as a precaution due to chemicals being involved.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Detroit

Wayne County Drops School Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately

(CBS Detroit) — Wayne County students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks. The county announced it is dropping its mask mandate for schools, effective immediately. The change comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) dropped its recommendations for all schools in the state.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
