5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 February 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., February 10, 2022 – Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the launch of its DevSecOps Automation Partner Program. This enables alliance and solution partners to extend the capabilities of their DevSecOps offerings through seamless integrations with the Dynatrace® platform. The program also provides DevSecOps teams with easy access to more than a dozen leading solutions, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Gremlin, Jira Software LaunchDarkly, OpsGenie, PagerDuty, Slack, Snyk, Tricentis NeoLoad, and xMatters (an Everbridge company). With just a few clicks, teams can combine these solutions with Dynatrace, enabling them to leverage the platform’s broad and deep observability, run-time application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities. This reduces manual effort related to managing complex toolchains and drives higher throughput and quality through AI-assisted analytics and continual automation across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

WALTHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO