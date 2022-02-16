ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 February 2022

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors...

hotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by hihotels by Hospitality International revealing its award winners for 2021; Loop Media Inc. partnering with Sonifi Solutions; and Leisure Hotels & Resorts choosing Stayntouch’s PMS platform. Read about all that and more below. hihotels by Hospitality International reveals 2021 award winners.
CHICAGO, IL
helpnetsecurity.com

Pondurance Channel Partner Program helps organizations improve their cybersecurity posture

Pondurance launched its new channel program, the Pondurance Channel Partner Program. The program enables solution providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators to reduce cybersecurity risks for their clients, while tapping into new revenue streams. Pondurance also announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its Director of Channel, Tim Horigan, to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

Dynatrace Launches DevSecOps Automation Alliance Partner Program

WALTHAM, Mass., February 10, 2022 – Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the launch of its DevSecOps Automation Partner Program. This enables alliance and solution partners to extend the capabilities of their DevSecOps offerings through seamless integrations with the Dynatrace® platform. The program also provides DevSecOps teams with easy access to more than a dozen leading solutions, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Gremlin, Jira Software LaunchDarkly, OpsGenie, PagerDuty, Slack, Snyk, Tricentis NeoLoad, and xMatters (an Everbridge company). With just a few clicks, teams can combine these solutions with Dynatrace, enabling them to leverage the platform’s broad and deep observability, run-time application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities. This reduces manual effort related to managing complex toolchains and drives higher throughput and quality through AI-assisted analytics and continual automation across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
WALTHAM, MA
channele2e.com

Persistent Systems Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner Data Glove

Persistent Systems will acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based Microsoft Azure partner Data Glove, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 176 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
PRINCETON, NJ
channele2e.com

Microsoft Partner Acquisition: AppDirect Buys ITCloud.ca

Subscription commerce platform company AppDirect has acquired fellow Microsoft partner ITCloud.ca, a Canadian cloud technology provider, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 175 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here. AppDirect...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

NewRocket Acquires ServiceNow Elite Partner Service Stack

NewRocket, backed by private equity firm Gryphon Investors, has acquired Service Stack Technologies. Both companies are ServiceNow Elite partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 183 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

APC Technology is appointed Tektronix channel partner

Tektronix owns Keithley and the agreement means customers will have access to the full range of Tektronix and Keithley test and measurement products. The signing expands Tektronix’s sales network. “APC has long been established as one of the leading test and measurement distributors in the UK and we are very much looking forward to working together,” says Nick Tarling, Tektronix distribution account manager UK/IRL/Benelux.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

QX Global Acquires Consulting Firm Chazey Partners

Business process outsourcing firm QX Global Group acquired a majority 80% stake in Austin, Texas-based Chazey Partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 185 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
AUSTIN, TX
cascadebusnews.com

LS Networks Launches Partner Program

Expansion Presents Opportunities for IT, Telecom & Business Consultants throughout the Pacific Northwest. LS Networks, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider in the Pacific Northwest, announced the launch of their Agent Partner Program, tailored for IT companies, telecom agents and consultants who want to increase profitability in their own businesses.
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Apps Associates Acquires Oracle Partner AEI Worldwide

Apps Associates, backed by private equity firm Quad-C, has acquired AEI Worldwide, an Oracle partner focused on supply chain management software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 191 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Accolite Digital Acquires AWS, Azure Partner Xerris

Digital transformation services provider Accolite Digital has acquired Xerris, a Canadian cloud and software development services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 190 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GlobalLogic’s Roku Channel Partnership Reaches Milestone of 150 Applications Developed

Deep Platform-specific Expertise in OTT Streaming Service Speeds Time to Market for Digital Media Companies. GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, announced that as part of its development partnership with Roku, to date, it has developed 150+ channels on the Roku platform. This milestone is the result of nearly ten years of working directly with Roku application development frameworks and tools. That platform-specific knowledge positions GlobalLogic as a proven developer integral in bringing to market higher performing Roku channels quickly and cost effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optus Launch New 5G Innovation Program & Hub

Optus Enterprise has announced the launch of a new 5G led Innovation Program, designed to bring enterprise, SMBs and startups together. With the cumulative impact of 5G technology over the decade estimated at $130bn of extra economic activity, the program aims to identify, test and explore future-state 5G use cases and how they can apply to business, Government and community life today and in the years to come.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Are MSPs Treating Clients like Customers, Subscribers or Members?

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that treat clients like members have a distinct competitive advantage over those who don’t. As the old advertising slogan for American Express goes, “Membership has its privileges.” In this case the privileges are for both the client and the service provider. Are you treating your clients like customers, subscribers, or members?
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Kyndryl-Nokia Partnership Pursues 5G Private Wireless Network Projects

Kyndryl, backed by Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure & Nokia partnerships, seeks managed IT services revenue growth. $KD earnings due Feb. 28. Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure services spin-off from IBM, continues to ink enterprise partnerships with major hardware, software and cloud companies. The latest deal involves a Kyndryl-Nokia relationship focused on 5G private wireless network opportunities.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Businesses Aim to Move From Spreadsheets and Emails to Automated Solutions

In most countries in Latin America, it is mandatory that all business transactions must have an electronic invoice in the middle. “What this does is that it helps us control internally for businesses obviously the movement of money, but that also adds a large volume of operations to our already complex businesses,” Flexio Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Schorr told PYMNTS.
TECHNOLOGY
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
martechseries.com

Verizon Protects Over 80 Million Customers From More Than 20 Billion Unwanted Calls

Verizon adds new features to Call Filter app and enhanced experience for Fios Digital Voice customers, continuing its fi. No one wants to be bothered with annoying robocalls which is why Verizon continues to lead the industry forward with technologies to protect our customers. To date, with the use of STIR/SHAKEN, Call Filter and additional tools, Verizon has flagged as potential spam or blocked 20 billion unwanted calls for 80 million customers, and counting. And, with new Call Filter app features, customers have extra protection against unwanted calls.
TECHNOLOGY

