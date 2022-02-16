ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispano Suiza Shows Off A Series Of Concepts Designed By IED Students

Carscoops
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHispano Suiza will be celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2024, so the company asked design students from IED Turin to show their vision for a modern reinterpretation of the Hispano Suiza Alfonso XIII. The concepts were created by final-year students of the IED Turin Transportation Design course, with input...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Design Language#Ied#Vehicles#Ied Turin#Cigue A#Swiss#Spanish#The Peralada Group#Afte
