ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Medical Using the Zacks ESP Screener

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Teladoc?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Teladoc (TDOC) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.54 a share, just six days from its upcoming earnings release on February 22, 2022.

TDOC has an Earnings ESP figure of 9.83%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.54 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.59. Teladoc is one of just a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. These stocks can be filtered by ESP, Zacks Rank, % Surprise (Last Qtr.), and Reporting date.

Using the Zacks Earnings ESP to your advantage is just the start. Make sure to check out the Earnings ESP Home Page for even more earnings-related tips and tricks to design a winning investment portfolio.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp#Screener#Stock#Investors#Zacks Investment Research#The Zacks Earnings Esp
Entrepreneur

3 Machinery Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4

Quite a few machinery stocks have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, and the recurring highlights across the players have been strong demand in end markets, inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds. All of these trends were highlighted in the fourth-quarter performance of Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT, which is seen as a...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Will Wex (WEX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Wex (WEX) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Phibro (PAHC) Up 17.1% Since Q2 Earnings: What's Driving It?

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC have rallied 17.1% against the the industry's decline of 2.7% since its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings release on Feb 9. The global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company has a market capitalization of $885 million. Its earnings for second-quarter fiscal 2022 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is United Microelectronics (UMC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

MUFG vs. TD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

BridgeBio (BBIO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on updates on BridgeBio Pharma’s BBIO progress of its pipeline candidates when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company’s earnings missed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while beating the mark on one occasion, with the average negative surprise being 10.1%. In the last reported quarter, BridgeBio delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy