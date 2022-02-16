This Company Wants to Change How People and Teams Find Volunteer Opportunities
The co-founder of Vee shares how her company is connecting nonprofits from around the world with companies seeking involvement with local volunteering.
The co-founder of Vee shares how her company is connecting nonprofits from around the world with companies seeking involvement with local volunteering.
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.https://www.entrepreneur.com/
Comments / 0