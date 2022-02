He may be a two-time Olympian, but to Nathan Chen’s parents, father Zhidong Chen and mother Hetty Wang, he’s just their son. Nathan, who was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the youngest of five children. His eldest sister, Alice Chen, works in social media for Apple News and lives in New York City. She also has her own candle company, We Are Social Club, and has worked for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and production company, Hello Sunshine. “I’m the oldest, so he’ll always be my baby brother,” Alice told Team USA.org in 2017. “It’s been so incredible watching him grow...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO