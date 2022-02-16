Take An Exclusive First Look At Peppa Pig Live! GoingOn Tour In Spring 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased that they will be putting out "music by the handful" following the release of their upcoming 12th album Unlimited Love in April. Having reunited with John Frusciante for their new LP, the band have confirmed that things have been incredibly fruitful in the new music department – in fact, the returning guitarist tells NME that RHCP "recorded almost 50 pieces of new music" with producer Rick Rubin when working on Unlimited Love, with a "loose plan" already in terms of getting the rest of it out. And these tunes have intentionally been left out of Unlimited Love, with the extra stuff having "a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of the record that we’ve made here".

