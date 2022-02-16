ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit hospitals may provide less community benefit than for-profits in some states, study suggests

By Hailey Mensik
healthcaredive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn states where both for-profit and nonprofit hospitals operate, for-profit hospitals had higher unreimbursed Medicaid cost-to-expense ratios than nonprofit hospitals, despite nonprofits receiving tax exemptions for yielding community benefits like providing uncompensated care, according to research published Monday in JAMA Network Open. Texas had the highest ratio of for-profit...

