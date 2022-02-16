ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

He Dropped His Pants: How Attorneys Persuaded Broward Jurors to Return a Nearly $24M Verdict

By Michael A. Mora
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorneys reached settlements with six of the eight defendants before the one-day trial. In court, the litigators went beyond merely telling the jury what happened...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Damara Holness, Daughter Of Former Broward Mayor Dale Holness, Sentenced To Prison For COVID Relief Fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Damara Holness, the daughter of former Broward mayor Dale Holness, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on Monday for fraud. Last November, Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a coronavirus relief loan application to fraudulently receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. Holness claimed through multiple documents that her consulting business employed 18 people. In reality, she did not employ anyone. Based on the lies she was wired $300,000. Holness received a sentence of 20 months imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, restitution of $300,000, and a $100 special assessment, according to the Department of Justice.  She was given 90 days to surrender.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother enraged the McMichaels got plea deal in federal case

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother vows to fight the plea deal that her son’s convicted murderers struck with federal prosecutors. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis struck a deal in the federal hate crime case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that would take them out of state prison and put them in federal prison. The fact that the DOJ accepted the so-called “backroom” deal outraged Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Washington Post

A Black officer went to Walmart on his day off. He was racially profiled and accused of stealing, lawsuit says.

In September, David Conners walked into the Walmart Supercenter he regularly frequented in Fayetteville, Ga., to buy some items for his new home on his day off. The Clayton County Detention Center officer, who is Black, was strolling the aisles in search of a new stereo when a Walmart employee cut his shopping trip short, his attorney, Terance Madden, told The Washington Post in an interview.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Chicago Tribune

Two men who spent years in prison for murder, say they were tortured into confessing by cops tied to Jon Burge, offered $14 million settlement

Chicago aldermen Monday are set to consider another $14 million taxpayer payout to victims connected to Jon Burge, this time for two men who say detectives with ties to the disgraced late police commander beat them into confessing to a brutal 1989 murder. The proposed settlement for Kevin Bailey and Corey Batchelor comes four years after a Cook County special prosecutor dropped charges against ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Pants#The Broward Circuit Court#Pike Lustig
papermag.com

George Zimmerman's Bullshit Lawsuit Got Dismissed

Thankfully, a judge in Florida just dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit that he filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman’s lawsuit claimed that Martin’s parents, their publisher and two others (Brittany Diamond Eugene and Rachel Jeantel), participated in a conspiracy to get charges filed against him to "destroy his goodwill and reputation in the community,” as well as portray him to be a racist murderer in the book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former corrections officer from Monroeville, Ala., woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, is said to have abused her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy