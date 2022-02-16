ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW-Madison to lift mask mandate March 12

By KELLY MEYERHOFER
La Crosse Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW-Madison will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12. The policy change follows a Wednesday announcement from University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, who said he is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement as soon as March 1 and no later than spring...

lacrossetribune.com

La Crosse Tribune

GOP bill aims to strip subjectivity from UW admissions process

Some students applying to University of Wisconsin System campuses have long wondered whether there’s a minimum GPA or test score they must meet to gain admission, despite UW admissions officers denying there is any hidden threshold. A GOP-authored bill approved by a Senate committee Wednesday would remove the mystery...
COLLEGES
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin child dies from COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome

Wisconsin on Friday reported its first childhood death from a serious organ condition associated with COVID-19. The child, who was younger than 10 and from southeast Wisconsin, died within the past month from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, according to the state Department of Health Services. The condition causes parts of the body to become inflamed and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

States with the most highly ranked colleges

Every state approaches education differently. For some states, investment in K-12 and higher education is paramount. For others, there is simply not enough tax money to both fully fund the state's public education system and meet certain requirements for higher education—and how that manifests can speak to a student's educational experience in that state.
COLLEGES
KVAL

Inslee: State mask mandate to end in most places, including schools, next month

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) - Masks will no longer be required in most places, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities, starting March 21, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, as well as long-term care settings, and...
EDUCATION
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh campuses to lift mask requirements March 1

MADISON (WLUK) -- Plans to remove mask mandates across the University of Wisconsin System are in the works. UW-System President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mask requirements on campus with the intent to withdraw them as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.
GREEN BAY, WI
TIME

College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
COLLEGES
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin reports first COVID MIS-C death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first death of a child from COVID-associated MIS-C. While DHS has reported 10 total deaths from coronavirus among individuals under age 19 statewide, this is the first reported fatality attributed to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The child was under 10 and a resident of southeast Wisconsin. No other details are being shared due to privacy laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Esther J. Cepeda: School Board can be a grind -- especially for women

Back in 2017, mere months after President Donald Trump took office, the education website "The 74" published a pie-in-the-sky editorial. It suggested the same political activism that sent millions of women to the streets of Washington, D.C., that winter could be harnessed to feed a school board-based pipeline for local and national legislative roles.
EDUCATION
Mic

Students are lawyering up to take on their schools’ dirty money

Most universities have endowment funds — money donated to the school to support its endeavors. Most endowment funds are invested with the goal of generating even more money to sustain the university in the long term. But what if that money is actively making the future worse? Students at five universities believe by investing in fossil fuel companies, their schools are perpetuating the climate crisis — and they’re looking to take legal action to stop it.
COLLEGES
La Crosse Tribune

Childbirth class set for March 3 at Tomah Health

Tomah Health has scheduled a virtual childbirth education class Thursday, March 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting mothers and soon-to-be fathers. The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
TOMAH, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Dr. Zorba Paster: The grammar police, they live inside of my head

I know many of you listen to my radio show. Tom Clark and I have been doing it for more than a quarter-century. If you don’t hear it live on the radio, you can go to wpr.org and download our podcast. We answer questions, talk to listeners and offer a weekly recipe.
GERALD FORD
La Crosse Tribune

UW-L’s Center for the Arts to be named after Truman Lowe

The UW-La Crosse Center for the Arts will soon be named after one of the most accomplished alumni in the university’s 113-year history. Truman Lowe, who graduated from UW-L in 1969 and went on to become a world-renowned artist and sculptor, will have his name added to the arts building after the UW System Board of Regents approved the dedication Feb. 10.
LA CROSSE, WI
Daily Iowan

University of Iowa offers new public policy and urban studies minors

Starting this semester, the University of Iowa will offer undergraduates the ability to minor in public policy and urban studies. UI students are allowed to declare either minor regardless of their current major. “We are facing many pressing challenges in our society that call for public policy solutions,” said Haifeng...
COLLEGES

