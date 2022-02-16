ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Police Seize Nearly 2,000 Fentanyl Pills in Drug Bust

By Caroline Hasty
cn2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man is now behind bars after a recent drug bust where nearly 2,000...

www.cn2.com

Comments / 65

Thomas Schaeffer
2d ago

if the court systems would quit letting these repeat offenders go they would not be career criminals spreading the disease across our country

Reply(8)
21
Beverly Smith
2d ago

Trust me he isn't the only one, the others' haven't been caught you can best believe it's not just black people either!! always comments on black people!! Love to sniff these articles out so people can comment at the end of the day GOD created all of us.I do believe we have bigger fish to fry, GOD is on his way people better get hatred out them hearts!!!

Reply(27)
9
Sister
1d ago

it's just make me sick to my stomach when it's all about the blacks .I have seen and heard about the white people out there too doing the same thing so no need to talk about the black people like that. remember we all are going to be judge in that great getting up morning if you know what I mean. and I'm not mad with anyone,s comment we all have the right to voice our opinions so with that being said y'all have a wonderful day.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Firearms#Rock Hill Swat

Comments / 0

Community Policy