SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - (KY3) - Smell smoke? You’re not alone. Many in southern Missouri report a strong smell of smoke in the air and see a haze in the sky. The Arkansas Forestry Commission lists an 875 acre prescribed burn Tuesday in Newton County, east of Jasper, and another 15-acre controlled burn in Baxter County, northeast of Mountain Home. A strong wind from the south gusting to around 30 miles per hour appears to be pushing the smoke north into Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO