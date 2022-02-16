ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Horse Succumbs to EIA

By Edited Press Release
TheHorse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) have confirmed that a euthanized Quarter Horse that resided on a Parker County premises tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The premises remains quarantined until TAHC protocols are complete. Staff is working with the owners and...

thehorse.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
