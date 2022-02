The Ducks get right back to work on a critical three-game road trip tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Anaheim will look to right the ship after a disappointing performance last night in Calgary pushed its losing streak to three games. The Ducks cut into a two-goal deficit early in the second period on Sonny Milano's tenth of the season, but two costly mistakes in the moments afterwords sunk the Ducks' comeback chances.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO