Electronics

Wireless Charging Technology for Autonomous Robotics

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us about yourself and Powermat. I’m the VP of Product at Powermat where I’ve worked for nearly 10 years, leveraging my expertise in multidisciplinary product development, image processing and data analytics. Powermat has been the perfect place to bring my passion bringing game changing new products to...

automotiveworld.com

Democratised technology has catalysed autonomous driving efforts

Autonomous driving has progressed rapidly in recent years, moving from small-scale robotics challenges to reshaping some of the world’s biggest companies’ long-term strategies. Programmes that might once have been considered pet projects have since attracted multi-billion-dollar investments, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have now become a standard fit for many mass market vehicles.
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

Continental And Volterio To Develop Autonomous EV-Charging Robot

Autonomous technology has come a long way in the past few years. From vacuums to automobiles, more and more people are trusting autonomous programs to handle the mundane chores of life. So, why not adapt that technology to take care of another tedious task like electric vehicle charging?. That’s exactly...
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Underwater Robots

A group of engineers and robotics experts working out of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence have developed an innovative underwater robot that offers the advantage of being able to utilize a pair of arms to quickly and easily alter its orientation and direction with the direction of voice commands and a physical controller.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Aerobotix-Powered Mobile Robot Helps Compass Technology Group Win Top Defense Manufacturing Technology Award

Aerobotix, an AS9100 certified FANUC robotics integrator and metrology company, today officially congratulated key partner Compass Technology Group (CTG) on winning the top Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award (DMTAA) at the recent Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC). Atlanta-based CTG, a leading provider of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) materials measurement equipment, engaged Aerobotix in building its award-winning project - an adaptive radome diagnostic system, which is also the first use of a collaborative mobile robot in Air Force maintenance depots.
ELECTRONICS
futuretravelexperience.com

Robotics, autonomous handling, Web 3.0 and decentralised identity: top baggage trends to watch in 2022

Ahead of the next virtual FTE Baggage Innovation Working Group meeting on 16 February, Andrew Price, Head of Baggage Transformation, Future Travel Experience, identifies the key trends that will help transform the baggage experience in 2022 and beyond. By Andrew Price, Head of Baggage Transformation, Future Travel Experience. Baggage handling...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

FIRGELLI® believes its new product is the most compact micro actuator to date at only 16 mm in diameter.

FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its new Micro Pen Actuator designed to support applications ranging from automotive automation to consumer electronics. The world's smallest actuator opens doors for further advancements in a number of technology niches, including robotics. FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its...
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save 28% on an i-box Dawn Alarm Clock with Qi Wireless Charging

Is your nightstand getting too full with your Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and a couple of chargers? Clear some space by getting one gadget, an i-box Dawn Alarm Clock with Qi Wireless Charging, that covers all those bases. This alarm clock doubles as a Bluetooth speaker while also allowing USB and Qi wireless charging.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

Greenland Technologies Chooses Cyngn to Bring Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Their Fleet of Lithium-Powered Electric Forklifts

MENLO PARK, Calif., and EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial fleets, and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery and vehicles, today announced they are embarking on a strategic partnership whereby Cyngn will bring its self-driving vehicle capabilities to Greenland forklifts with its proprietary Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS). Integration of EAS will enable Greenland forklifts to switch easily between fully autonomous, manual, and remotely-controlled modes. Organizations that run Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology also gain access to a breadth of analytics and software tools to generate operational insights and optimizations.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

HAI ROBOTICS 1st Demo Center in Europe Live at Log!Ville

This is a major move symbolizing the joint efforts to promote more efficient goods-to-person warehousing logistics solutions by the two parties who have teamed up for consolidated benefits for global warehouse operators. HAI ROBOTICS is seeing its intelligent warehousing solution HAIPICK system presented for the first time in Europe by...
ELECTRONICS
datasciencecentral.com

Autonomous Cars- The Future of Vehicular Technology

The world is moving at a faster pace with the adoption of 5G and data-driven technology. Artificial Intelligence is introduced to the world as a friend and humans are ensuring every possible way of handing over the tough tasks to machines. The idea of self-driving vehicles has attracted significant attention as well as investments worldwide. An estimated 4.4 billion of private investment was made on “autonomous vehicles” in a 2020 research for artificial intelligence and how can AI be used for serving humanity for a better cause. AI innovative work is playing a major role in the improvement of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and finding out if these elements are promoting development in a specific way or empowering some socio-technical frameworks while dispossessing different potential outcomes is necessary.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding

Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights on Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 - Today Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries. This expansion establishes an experienced U.S. leadership team with more than three decades of robotics, manufacturing, and business development experience. The U.S. subsidiary office will be led by Mark Messina, who has joined as the CEO of Addverb Technologies USA Inc. Messina carries two decades of experience in building, developing, and scaling global engineering, manufacturing, and operations. Messina is joined by Luke Lee, the Marketing Head of Americas at Addverb, who brings some ten years of business development and marketing experience, with a recent focus on the robotics sector. The team has worked collectively across companies including Amazon, Mattel, Geek+, and Hai Robotics. The demand for automation is quickly rising thanks to pandemic supply chain disruptions, combined with an increase in home deliveries. The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion by 2026, with the US market being a significant portion of this demand. By designing and manufacturing its own hardware & software, Addverb has been able to design and deliver innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries on a global scale. "The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the demand for automation globally and we are looking forward to expanding US and EMEA operations to deliver the next generation of Industry 4.0 automation to the customers," says Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb Technologies. "We are delighted to onboard Mark and Luke, to drive our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business in the US. We hope that the duo will take Addverb Technologies to new highs, making it the mark for a robotic solution." Addverb has pioneered human-robot collaboration since its launch in 2016 and its extensive product portfolio to deliver innovative solutions by merging both fixed and flexible automation. The company offers autonomous mobile robots, carton shuttles, picking technologies, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse management and execution software, and industrial IoT solutions to streamline warehouse automation and increase productivity, accuracy, and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 series support wireless charging?

Wireless charging is a feature that many consumers look for in their next phones. Personally speaking, charging a phone isn’t the most tedious task out there, but plugging in and removing a cable takes a couple of extra seconds. Using a wireless charger is just so much more convenient, and many high-end phones support the feature. And if you’re wondering, yes, that includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
CELL PHONES
roboticstomorrow.com

Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators

Ideal for training personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear. e-con Systems launches 4K HDR...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Top 5 Robot Trends 2022 - International Federation of Robotics Reports

The operational stock of industrial robots hit a new record of about 3 million units worldwide – increasing by 13% on average each year (2015-2020). The International Federation of Robotics analyzes the top 5 trends shaping robotics and automation around the globe. The operational stock of industrial robots hit...
SOFTWARE
gsmarena.com

ZTE nubia Z40 Pro to bring magnetic wireless charging

Nubia’s Z40 Pro is on its way and we’ve already gotten a clear picture of the phone’s key spec - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm and a 35mm custom Sony IMX 787 main lens. The latest teasers also confirm the phone will bring wireless magnetic charging which would be a first on a commercially available Android phone. Realme showcased its own MagDart offerings which we tested but those were limited to the Realme Flash concept phone.
CELL PHONES
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotnik's free eBook with the main updates on mobile robotics.

Industry trends, interviews with professionals and industry news. You can download HERE the free e-book where they compile the best articles about mobile robotics and the latest technologies: how 5G is being used in Europe, Artificial Intelligence applied to mobile robotics, R&D projects or the latest AMR, are some of the topics of this document focused on Industry 4.0 professionals.
ELECTRONICS

