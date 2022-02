The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best franchises for Japanese born players, led by Ichiro who will no doubt be a first ballot hall of famer one day. The strong tradition of having Japanese stars on their roster was considered to be a big factor in the decision of free agent Shohei Ohtani back in the offseason before the 2018 season. This was believed to be a key reason the two way player would sign in Seattle, however he did not. What if he had though? What would be different?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO