ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants sew mouths shut in bid to gain passage to US through Mexico

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XyNl_0eGARooa00
© Getty Images

Migrants attempting to cross through Mexico and into the United States are amping up their protests against Mexican authorities who refuse to let them through.

A dozen such migrants sewed their lips shut on Tuesday in protest of their treatment by Mexican migratory officials, Reuters reported.

A majority of migrants crossing through Mexico come from South and Central America, although many started their treks in the Caribbean or in farther away regions on other continents.

The Mexican government has significantly increased its capacity to process asylum applications, but at the same time, it has stepped up enforcement measures to stop migrants before they reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican authorities condemned the protest, which they dismissed in a statement, blaming "those who call themselves [the migrants'] representatives" for inciting the lip-sewing action.

"The National Migration Institute (INM) of the Secretariat of the Interior reproaches violations against the physical and psychological integrity of migrant persons by exposing them to senseless actions, like the self harm they inflicted today by sewing or stitching their lips," read the statement.

According to the Reuters report, activists said the protest was meant to humanize the migrants in the eyes of INM.

"The migrants are sewing their lips together as a sign of protest," activist Irineo Mujica told the news agency. "We hope that the National Migration Institute can see that they are bleeding, that they are human beings."

Comments / 18

Garnet Jewel
2d ago

Keep sewing. It's not hurting us. Illegal women need to get their VJs sewed up so they can keep their legs closed. I think they are intentionally getting pregnant. Once they see that line on a pregnancy test, they pack up and head for the United States. Our taxpayers are tired of providing for illegal Anchor Babies. Those people are nothing but illegal scammers and leeches.

Reply(2)
22
Beverly Hite
2d ago

We have enough migrants now. We dont even take care of our own

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Sewing#Central America#Mouths#Mexican#Reuters
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Hundreds of Pounds of Illegal Disease Spreading Mexican Bologna in El Paso

The first discovery was made on Jan. 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via vehicle. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
BigCountryHomepage

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truckers in the United States are getting ready to follow the lead of their Canadian counterparts and form a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. This after 50,000 Canadian truck drivers formed a 45 mile convoy to Ottawa this week to protest the government’s vaccine mandate. The […]
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

The Hill

479K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy