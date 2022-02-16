ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

UW-Madison to lift mask mandate March 12

By KELLY MEYERHOFER
Chippewa Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW-Madison will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12, a move criticized by some on campus as too soon to begin easing up on the COVID-19 safety measure. While University of Wisconsin System campuses have the ultimate say in setting mask policies, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said, System President...

chippewa.com

