ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Guatemala earthquake kills two, triggers landslides

By Sofia Menchu
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpIvS_0eGAPJZl00

GUATEMELA CITY (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwestern Guatemala early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, killing two people, collapsing roofs and triggering landslides. The quake was at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), with the epicentre 16 km east of Tiquisate, Guatemala, EMSC said.

Tiquisate is in a mostly poor region on the Central American nation’s coastal planes, and is surrounded by large banana and palm oil plantations that export to the United States.

Guatemala's disaster agency, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), pegged bit.ly/3rSSDi5 the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.8.

As of 8:30 a.m. local time, authorities had reported two fatalities, a woman in the city of Mixco, a western suburb of the capital, and a man in the highland city of Quetzaltenango. Both died of heart attacks, authorities said.

Images shared by the agency on social media showed rockfalls and uprooted trees blocking routes following the earthquake, including to Antigua, a colonial city popular with tourists.

The initial temblor was followed by two aftershocks of above magnitude 4 in the region, according to EMSC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Landslides#Guatemala#Palm Oil#Quetzaltenango#Extreme Weather#Emsc#Tiquisate#Central American#Conred
natureworldnews.com

6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund's latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group's report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
KSBW.com

Earthquake rattles the Central Coast on Wednesday morning

SALINAS, Calif. — An earthquake shook the Central Coast early Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported. According to the USGS, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista around 4:10 a.m. The public reported feeling the quake as far as the Bay Area. No damages or...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
New York Post

Drone footage captures sunken Spanish village rising from dry reservoir

Drone footage showed a ghost village that has emerged as drought has nearly emptied a dam on the Spanish-Portuguese border, which is drawing crowds of tourists with its eerie, grey ruins. With the reservoir at 15% of its capacity, details of a life frozen in 1992, when the Aceredo village...
WORLD
Phys.org

The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Vultures roam the sand in the Brazilian resort town of Atafona amid the ruins of the latest houses destroyed by the sea, whose relentless rise has turned the local coastline into an apocalyptic landscape. The Atlantic Ocean advances an average of six meters (nearly 20 feet) a year in this...
AMERICAS
sciencealert.com

Extreme 'Megadrought' Gripping The US Is Like Nothing Seen in 1,200 Years

The megadrought that has parched the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico over the last two decades is the worst to hit the region in at least 1,200 years, researchers said Monday. Human-caused global heating accounts for more than 40 percent of the dry spell's intensity, they reported in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Did you feel it?. People in San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake Thursday around noon. USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego at 11:52 a.m. The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16 miles from Julian. Let us know below on Instagram, Facebook, or...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy