ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Ask Midland Odessa – Asked Her To Be My Girlfriend And She Said Let Me Think About It!

By Leo
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Listener Wrote - So I asked the woman I've been dating to me my girlfriend the other day and I got a 'Can I Think About It? Um, I literally don't have a clue what to do now. I mean we...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

A West Texas Valentine’s Day That Included A Proposal–WHAT NOW?

You got the ultimate Valentine's Surprise... You had the question popped to you and you said YES! Now what? Short engagement and quick wedding? Long engagement and BIG wedding? Church wedding? Courthouse quickie? Elope and don't waste any more time? LOTS of questions. And honestly, there's no one right answer. It's different for everyone--based on wants and needs and dreams--but also based on finances. Who is paying for the whole thing? Is it being split? You cover some, parents cover some? Does the savings account come into play? Is it all Dad paying for everything? And if so-how much decision power do you have over your own special day vs what expectations are of others? Is that even a factor?
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?. Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course. While Sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland-Odessa Wish You Had A Gym In Your Workplace? We Have That And More!

Who truly loves going to work everyday? Can you honestly say you do? I think other than the obvious, being on the radio, I can honestly say myself and my coworkers do! It helps that we have a super cool building. There is no such thing as empty, unused space at the B93 studios. In the last couple of years, this place has really transformed with the great ideas our boss has!
WORKOUTS
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy