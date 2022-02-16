Ask Midland Odessa – Asked Her To Be My Girlfriend And She Said Let Me Think About It!

You got the ultimate Valentine's Surprise... You had the question popped to you and you said YES! Now what? Short engagement and quick wedding? Long engagement and BIG wedding? Church wedding? Courthouse quickie? Elope and don't waste any more time? LOTS of questions. And honestly, there's no one right answer. It's different for everyone--based on wants and needs and dreams--but also based on finances. Who is paying for the whole thing? Is it being split? You cover some, parents cover some? Does the savings account come into play? Is it all Dad paying for everything? And if so-how much decision power do you have over your own special day vs what expectations are of others? Is that even a factor?

