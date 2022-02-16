From Me to We

“The story can’t be about the heroism of one person any more, it has to be about the heroism of communities.” — Barry Lopez. I consider myself to be an independent person. Someone who has “followed their bliss,” as mythologist Joseph Campbell put it. “Done my own thing” as we used...
This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
A five-bedroom home located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, prompting concern over the spread of debris along the shore.Plans are underway to remove the remnants of the beach-face cottage from the coast. Built in 1980, it was located just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier and was valued at $310,100, reported the Island Free Press online newspaper.In a Facebook post, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore advised visitors to “use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to...
When her neighbors’ home at 1012 Speed St. caught fire Friday morning, a thought went through Ceola Parker’s mind. “I was scared; I thought they were going to die,” she said. Because of her quick actions, that didn’t happen. Parker called the fire into 911 and...
I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
OXFORD – Brennan McCullough enjoyed his brief experience playing in a collegiate wooden-bat league last summer and was looking forward to another one somewhere this year. When he heard there was going to be a team in his own backyard, he jumped at the chance to get close to home.
Had enough of winter? Then follow the snowbirds to the Southeast’s coast. We’ve rounded up scenic spots where you can walk boardwalks through wetlands or hike sandy trails through coastal nature preserves. Wildlife is abundant, with opportunities to spot birds, alligators, and even dolphins. Many historic sites reveal fascinating stories about the area’s history, and there’s almost always a good microbrewery not far away.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.
Sherri Warren remembers her older brother, Keith Warren, as a quiet but confident introvert — the yin to her yang. "He was on the left, I was on the right. Normally, what's on my mind comes out of my mouth," she told PEOPLE. "He, on the other hand, was quiet. You would have to really rile him up to get him mad."
COVID-19 cases are dropping precipitously both locally and statewide, with hospitalizations now hovering just above the 3,000 mark after hitting a peak of 5,206 on Jan. 26. While the Omicron surge has proven less deadly in both absolute numbers and percentages than previous surges, it has nevertheless claimed many lives. In the past month, Haywood County Emergency Services reported Feb. 15, COVID-19 has claimed 17 lives in the county, with the virus listed as the cause of death or underlying cause of death on each death certificate. Those who passed away ranged in age from their early forties to their mid-nineties.
It’s been a challenging year in Haywood County government circles, especially on the state level. Stepping out of a contentious 2020 election with one foot still in a global pandemic, the General Assembly passed its first budget in three years but is still struggling to remedy a distinct lack of access to affordable health care and broadband, especially in rural areas. Toxic political discourse and misinformation persist from Washington to Waynesville and a devastating flood that caused a half-dozen deaths lent a somber tone to the work of local legislators in Raleigh.
Effective Monday, Feb. 21, masks will be optional in Jackson County Schools. The decision was made at an emergency board meeting Thursday night and comes on the heels of updated COVID guidance and new direction from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “Over the last two pandemic years, JCPS focused on...
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department was recently recognized on a national level for its work in keeping local sports tourism thriving and successful in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. During Columbia City Council's regular meeting last week, Parks and Rec staffers presented an award by Sports Destination Management,...
Sentrell Jones looks forward to Fridays and it isn't just because the Cleveland Academy of Leadership student is waiting for the weekend. It's because the third-grader is one of 30 students taking swimming lessons at T.K. Gregg Community Center in Spartanburg. “I was surprised when my mom said I would...
Macon County has a long, expensive list of capital needs over the next decade, and commissioners took nearly three hours on Feb. 3 to weigh their options as North Carolina’s budget season begins in earnest. “I think it’s a good time for us as commissioners to go through and...
Comments / 0