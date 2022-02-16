From Me to We

COVID-19 cases are dropping precipitously both locally and statewide, with hospitalizations now hovering just above the 3,000 mark after hitting a peak of 5,206 on Jan. 26. While the Omicron surge has proven less deadly in both absolute numbers and percentages than previous surges, it has nevertheless claimed many lives. In the past month, Haywood County Emergency Services reported Feb. 15, COVID-19 has claimed 17 lives in the county, with the virus listed as the cause of death or underlying cause of death on each death certificate. Those who passed away ranged in age from their early forties to their mid-nineties.

