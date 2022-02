Lewis Hamilton said he is ready to attack the new Formula One season on his return to the public spotlight.Hamilton, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the world championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on 12 December.The seven-time world champion was disillusioned following the debacle in the desert and, at one stage, it was unclear if he would return to the grid.“I never ever said I was going to stop,” said Hamilton at Mercedes’ launch. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO