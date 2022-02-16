SEC Baseball preview: Top 10 players for 2022

Put me in, coach. I’m ready to watch the best baseball conference in the country. Yes, it’s time. SEC baseball is nearly upon us again. Opening Day is Friday. Vanderbilt and Arkansas were preseason picks to win the East and West, but Ole Miss received more votes than anybody to win...
Georgia basketball proved it could compete with LSU throughout most of the first half on Wednesday night, but the Tigers’ zone press and length ultimately took a toll in Baton Rouge. LSU scored an 84-65 win over the Bulldogs at the Maravich Assembly Center, holding a telltale 31-16 advantage...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
Coming off back-to-back wins, LSU Basketball looks to keep the momentum going against SEC bottom feeders Georgia. Wednesday night, the Tigers welcome the Bulldogs for a 6 p.m. CT matchup on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs enter this game dead last in the SEC at 1-11 in conference play, but...
Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
No. 2 Auburn hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The gap between Saturday’s 11 a.m. tip and Wednesday’s 8 p.m. start – combined with not having to travel – allowed the Tigers to rest and recharge Sunday after beating Texas A&M 75-58 Saturday before turning their attention to the Commodores.
The No. 12 Lady Vols are set to tip-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee enters with a two-game winning streak after losing three of their previous four contests. The Lady Vols pair of wins last week were over unranked squad Mizzou and Vanderbilt in Thompson-Boling Arena, keeping UT's three-game road losing streak alive.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 Florida beat Arkansas 76-67 on Thursday night.
Florida led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but went without a field goal for the final six minutes as Arkansas used a 10-0 run to pull within 69-60. The Razorback wouldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way as...
After defeating Georgia on Wednesday, LSU Basketball extended its winning streak to three games and will now go back on the road looking to extend the streak against South Carolina. The Tigers face the Gamecocks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Both teams come into this...
The SEC announced a time change on Friday night to the time of the Missouri vs. Mississippi State basketball game. The game will now tip-off on Friday night at 9:30 PM EST in Starkville, Mississippi. Check out the graphic the SEC released on Twitter on Friday evening. Missouri had travel...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a big weekend in the world of sports. LSU baseball is back at Alex Box Stadium Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Maine with new head coach Jay Johnson. Johnson was named the Tigers’ head coach in June after leading Arizona to...
It wasn't that Missouri wasn't stopping Mississippi State. The Tigers were holding the Bulldogs offense through most of the game. But, a flat MU team didn't care of the necessities. Say, like getting started on offense. MSU slowly and eventually put Missouri away with steals that led to offensive boards...
Pinstripes, punchouts, and a packed house at Alex Box Stadium. Ah, baseball season is back in the Bayou. The No. 8 LSU Tigers did NOT disappoint against the Maine Black Bears as the Tigers won 13-1. There were a lot of questions going into the season about how the lineup would look and how the pitching staff would look. The Tigers have plenty of great talent, so it was up to new head coach Jay Johnson to figure out where each piece fit in.
Former Florida State fullback Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams died in a car crash Thursday morning near his hometown of Crescent City. Williams was part of the FSU program from 1993-96 and quickly grew into a fan favorite. He was a part of Seminoles teams that combined to go 43-5 with four ACC championships while claiming a consensus national championship in 1993. He missed the 1994 season after a knee injury and finished his college career with 472 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 109 carries in 31 appearances.
The Florida Gators have become a mainstay atop the SEC in Kevin O’Sullivan’s time in Gainesville, and the 2022 season should be no different. Florida comes in as the preseason No. 9 team in the D1Baseball Top 25, and despite a rocky 2021 season, the Gators have the experience to be a top team in the SEC East this season.
A look at weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. Two of the SEC’s hottest teams face off as No. 16 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3) visits No. 23 Arkansas (20-6, 9-4). The host Razorbacks have won 10 of 11 and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 24. Arkansas is coming off a 76-57 defeat of Missouri to stand third behind the Volunteers, who have won five in a row. Tennessee topped No. 4 Kentucky 76-63 on Tuesday night to forge a second-place tie (for now) behind No. 2 Auburn. Meanwhile, Kentucky (2-15, 10-3) looks to get back on track at home against No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) after its six-game winning streak ended in Knoxville. The Wildcats won 66-55 two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide rejoined The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Jan. 3 at No. 15 and outlasted Mississippi State 80-75 on Wednesday night.
No. 21 LSU (4-2) is set to participate in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Feb. 18-20 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. Three of the Tigers’ five games on tap this weekend will be against top 25 teams, including No. 5/6 Washington (5-0), No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-1), and No. 16/19 Michigan (3-2). LSU will also play Notre Dame (5-0), who is receiving votes for the top 25, and Texas Tech (3-1).
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Skylar Wallace collected 4 RBI’s, including a solo home run, while Charla Echols and Cheyenne Lindsey each drove in a pair of runs to lead the No. 4 Florida softball team to a 9-3 Friday night win over No. 14 Duke at KSP Stadium. The Gators quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit after a half inning to reach 7-0 overall.
