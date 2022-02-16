Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton launches NIL collective ‘Mission Control’

Dating to last summer when Name, Image and Likeness rules were first implemented across the country, the industry has continued to evolve for college athletes.

The latest movement in the NIL landscape includes “collectives,” which are generally formed by fans and donors of programs to help support athletes financially.

Collectives are created when “an alum, or group of alums, band together to form a company whose goal is to provide NIL opportunities to student athletes of that institution,” according to BusinessOfCollegeSports.com .

For UCF Athletics, the newest collective has been formed by one of its own: Former quarterback McKenzie Milton. His NIL-based company, Dreamfield , has launched Mission Control, a UCF-focused collective.

The organization offers the “ultimate UCF fan experience,” according to its website .

“It is a fan experience platform for UCF fans to have exclusive access to their favorite UCF athletes,” Milton told the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi on 96.9 The Game Wednesday morning.

Milton said fans can sign up for an online subscription to receive special access to private events and experiences while the athletes will be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

There are multiple levels of memberships at Mission Control and the access at events varies based on how much fans pay monthly.

The initial “Pioneer” package, which costs $10 a month, gives fans who sign up general access to private events, camps and clinics. The price increases to $25 a month at the “Gemini” level that includes early access to those events.

The third level is known as “Mercury,” which in addition to priority access to the same events above includes behind-the-scenes updates from the team for $50 a month. Additionally, this level introduces access to a Discord fan community.

Discord is a popular voice, video, and text chat app that people use to talk and hang out with their communities and friends, according to the company’s website.

“Apollo,” the fourth and final package, is $200 a month and includes VIP access to events and experiences as well as access to exclusive quarterly events and to VIP Discord Chat Rooms.

Every level gets behind-the-scenes updates from the team, as well as special stickers and NFTs indicating the fans’ subscription level.

Milton made it clear this NIL collective is not exclusive to the UCF football program.

“The camps are going to be anything and everything from quarterback to running back camps to women’s volleyball camps to softball camps,” Milton said. “It’s open to everything because kids should be playing every sport possible to make them the best athlete possible.”

One of the first events is expected to take place at the end of May or early June inside UCF’s indoor practice facility, which the company will rent to use. While some future events may take place at the university, Dreamfield CEO Luis Pardillo explained that UCF is not involved in the NIL collective.

“They are not allowed to be involved and they’re not involved,” Pardillo said. “They’re allowed to communicate as far as having an understanding of what types of programs are being run.

“The athletes need to disclose any sort of agreement that’s done whether it’s through us or anyone else in the state. As far as official coordination, that’s not what’s going on because of the Florida state law doesn’t allow for it.”

While the state of Florida is much more limited in its NIL law, the NCAA offers a much broader policy that allows schools to have more involvement. In some cases, schools bring brands and companies together with their athletes.

Although change could be on the way in the Sunshine State , Mission Control plans on following the current law in Florida.

“There are a lot of other groups around the country doing things that we refer to as ‘gray area stuff’ and that’s why it feels very important for any organization or entity partnering with the right folks to put a program together that’s following state law, following moral and ethics as well as the spirit of this NIL movement,” Pardillo said.

“As far as what you’re going to see from Mission Control UCF, everything’s going to be above board, by the book, and really focused on putting on good, quality programming.”

UCF becomes the latest school to have an NIL collective created. Elsewhere in the state, Florida State’s collective is “Rising Spear,” and Florida’s is “Gator Collective.”

There are almost 30 university-specific NIL collectives around the country, according to BusinessOfCollegeSports.com . The website explains that the main difference between the collectives is how the organizations find or provide NIL opportunities for athletes.

One criticism of the NIL movement is that some colleges could potentially recruit athletes solely on possible deals offered by attending the university. Coaches can’t do that directly, as it’s prohibited by the NCAA, but even the publicity of large NIL deals could catch the eye of a future athlete.

Milton explained that process is not happening with Mission Control.

“It’s not pay-for-play. It’s not just getting paid $1 million to go play somewhere,” Milton said. “It’s working for your keep. It’s putting on youth camps, doing autograph signings, doing meet and greets, it’s Q&As and stuff like that. You’re not just being handed a check to go play somewhere.

“It teaches work ethic and valuable lessons that not playing a sport teaches because you have to make money to survive.”

The former UCF quarterback has been a big proponent of NIL legislation. When it appeared that Florida’s NIL law was going to be delayed last summer, Milton lobbied on social media with state lawmakers to stay true to their word and pass the bill on time.

Milton reflected on his time at UCF and shared why Mission Control is important to him.

“The goal here is not to drive money to the pockets of the athletes,” Milton said, “It’s to drive a community because from my experience at UCF, the best experiences I had were when the stands were packed and there were hundreds of people waiting for you outside the locker room. It just felt like a family here.”

