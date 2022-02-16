ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS Locks In Timeframe For Final 'End Of The Road' Tour Concert

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Kiss has yet to confirm when the 'End of the Road' tour will end, but the band has again signaled that the tour will end by 2023.

The Hottest Band in the World has announced that the 11th annual Kiss Kruise, which departs from Los Angeles on October 29, will mark the band's "last onboard performance."

The cruise will visit Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to L.A. on Nov. 3. You can get more information here .

Kiss's lineup of co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons , with drummer Eric Singer and lead guitarist Tommy Thayer , will perform both acoustic and electric shows aboard the cruise, along with various other activities with guests.

Three years ago, Kiss kicked off its 'End of the Road' farewell tour. The original plan was to conclude the tour in July of 2021 with one final concert in New York City. However, the tour has been repeatedly prolonged due to complications from the COVID pandemic .

With so many gigs postponed, Kiss has been uncertain about when it will take its final bows.

Multiple recent statements from Stanley, Simmons and the band's longtime manager Doc McGhee suggest the band will take 2022 to make up lost tour dates and the call it a career sometime in 2023. The statement about the upcoming 2022 Kiss Kruise being the band's final performance aboard the ship signals Kiss's touring in '23 will not extend through the fall of that year.

Stanley told Ultimate Classic Rock this past fall , "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished."

A few months earlier, McGhee said he believed the co-founders' final show would be in late-2022 . He strongly suggested, however, that the band Kiss might at some point be revamped without Simmons and Stanley in the lineup.

Kiss is also working on a band biopic , focusing on its early years. The film reportedly began casting last fall. McGhee said that Kiss's plan is to have the film released before Simmons and Stanley say goodbye.

