HOUSTON - Two people are dead in a horrific crash on Houston's Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Hollister Drive and U.S. Highway 290. Police said a pickup truck was speeding on the Highway 290 access road, possibly going over 100 mph, when he ran a red light and smashed into another vehicle that had the right of way. The impact of that crash was so great that the car that was hit flipped up and landed on top of the pickup truck then rolled several times before crashing into a tree.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO