ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at...
NHL
WAFF

High School Regional play begins Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Quad City#Sphl#Pensacola3517134139119109#Games Pensacola
Janesville Gazette

Sports on TV

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 11:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 1:30 p.m. FS1 — ARCA Series: The...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Janesville Gazette

Friday's Transactions

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Natasha Mack to training camp contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Jim Arthur head strength and conditioning coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Tom Clements quarterback coach. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB John Lovett to a one-year contract.
NFL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High boys fall to Enterprise in state playoffs

MONTGOMERY — Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum. Enterprise (22-6),...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WALB 10

Lady Panthers prep for deep run in state tournament

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament. A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll. The Panthers are undefeated in...
AMERICUS, GA
AL.com

See Thursday’s AHSAA regional basketball schedule and scoreboard

Three different classifications will take the floor at four AHSAA basketball regional sites today. The final Class 7A regional semifinal games will be held at Hanceville. Semifinal play also takes place in Classes 6A and 3A across the state. In addition to Hanceville, the other three regional sites are Jacksonville...
HIGH SCHOOL
Calhoun County Journal

First Monster in Oxford

OXFORD – Brennan McCullough enjoyed his brief experience playing in a collegiate wooden-bat league last summer and was looking forward to another one somewhere this year. When he heard there was going to be a team in his own backyard, he jumped at the chance to get close to home.
OXFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Young team to take the field for Northside Methodist baseball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Northside Methodist head baseball coach Mike Mordecai spoke to the Dothan Rotary Club about the Knights’ upcoming season. He says this year’s team has better chemistry than years past. It’s a very young team made up of four juniors, eight sophomores, and possibly...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy