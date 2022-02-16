SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at...
Jabria Lindsey hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left as Central-Phenix City nipped Dothan 58-57 in the 7A Southeast Regional semifinals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Wednesday. Dothan had a chance for the win in the final seconds, but a layup missed. Janiya Upshaw led the...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below.
JACKSONVILLE — Decatur MacArthur coach Sean Flaherty believes senior Amaria Pender has emerged as one of the top point guards in the state in the latter half of the season.
Pender backed that up by carrying the No. 4-seeded Generals (22-11) to a rollicking 68-63 girls basketball victory over No. 1 Springfield...
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 11:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 1:30 p.m. FS1 — ARCA Series: The...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You have to go back to Dec. 12 to find the last time Kentucky lost a men’s basketball game with the top seven players on its roster available for the entire contest. Since falling 66-62 at Notre Dame in December, John Calipari’s No. 4 Wildcats...
The Faith Christian boys basketball team likely will advance to the Class 1A Northeast Regional final without playing a semifinal game. Faith was scheduled to play Oakwood Academy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville State’s Pete Matthews Coliseum. Officials in Jacksonville told the media on site Friday, however, that...
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Natasha Mack to training camp contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Jim Arthur head strength and conditioning coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Tom Clements quarterback coach. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB John Lovett to a one-year contract.
MONTGOMERY — Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum. Enterprise (22-6),...
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament. A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll. The Panthers are undefeated in...
Three different classifications will take the floor at four AHSAA basketball regional sites today. The final Class 7A regional semifinal games will be held at Hanceville. Semifinal play also takes place in Classes 6A and 3A across the state. In addition to Hanceville, the other three regional sites are Jacksonville...
OXFORD – Brennan McCullough enjoyed his brief experience playing in a collegiate wooden-bat league last summer and was looking forward to another one somewhere this year. When he heard there was going to be a team in his own backyard, he jumped at the chance to get close to home.
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Arab took a slim 3.5-point lead over two-time defending state champion Gardendale after the first day of competition in the AHSAA 67th State Wrestling Championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. The Knights led Gardendale 60-56.5 in the first day’s 5A/6A division and Mortimer Jordan was third with 52.5 points....
Here are all scores and schedules for Gadsden-area teams at the AHSAA basketball regionals in Jacksonville.
Gadsden-area top performers: Geraldine's Gracey Johnson drops 43 points in sub-regional win
Here is a 2022 master schedule for high school baseball teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as more become available; to include your schedule email al.muskewitz@gmail.com. 2022 BASEBALL SCHEDULES. Feb. 17. Donoho at Ranburne. Hokes Bluff at Sardis. Pleasant Valley at Jacksonville. White Plains at Ragland. Feb....
JACKSONVILLE — It was all Childersburg in the second half of the Class 3A North Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Tigers outscored Sylvania by 12 points to pull out an 59-48 victory to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Rams led 22-20 at halftime and pushed the lead to as many as six with 3:35 left in...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Northside Methodist head baseball coach Mike Mordecai spoke to the Dothan Rotary Club about the Knights’ upcoming season. He says this year’s team has better chemistry than years past. It’s a very young team made up of four juniors, eight sophomores, and possibly...
