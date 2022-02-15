ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Gibson’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

Tyrese Gibson and his family are dealing with heartbreak, as the actor shared the sad news that his mother passed away after battling COVID-19 & pneumonia.

The Fast and The Furious actor and singer who had been delivering updates to his fans on his mother’s condition through social media, broke the news of the passing of Priscilla Murray on Monday (February 14th).

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother[.] This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..,” Gibson wrote in the caption to a heartrending post he made on Instagram which captured him weeping as he held her hand in the hospital.

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….,” the post continued. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..,” Gibson concluded.

In another Instagram post, he thanked jazz great Kenny G, who took the time out to play “Forever In Love” for Gibson and his mother as they were in her hospital room through a session on Instagram Live.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody……….,” he wrote. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…”

We offer our condolences to Tyrese and his family at this time.

Photo: Getty

