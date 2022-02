Everton boast one of the best attackers from both England (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) and Brazil (Richarlison) and haven't been relegated since 1951. Leeds United charged to ninth in the Premier League last season and are coached by one of the most admired managers in the sport. Newcastle United became one of the richest clubs in the sport last fall and spent more than $110 million on transfers in January. Burnley have been one of the most reliable and defensively sound teams in the Premier League in the past half-decade, played in Europe just three seasons ago and just added a Champions League team's best scorer. Brentford began the season by beating Arsenal and drawing with Liverpool and are backed by both an exciting modern manager (Thomas Frank) and one of the most analytics-friendly owners on the planet (Matthew Benham).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO