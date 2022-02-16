ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy to Fans: 'He Makes My Heart Melt'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pop star has shared a clip of the blue-eyed Australian shepherd, describing her joy at the newest member of her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Cat#New Edition#Australian#Hawaiian#French
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

Celine Dion has not had an easy few months as she's been plagued with ill health, but recent news will hopefully give her a well-deserved lift. The star hasn't been able to perform for months and was recently forced to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour. But her fans aren't going anywhere and are backing Celine more than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
797K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy