Society

Media Coverage Reduces Hate Crimes—But Only for Some | Opinion

By Daniel Pomerantz
 2 days ago
Jews are per capita the victims of more hate crimes than any other group in the United States yet, these instances get among the least media...

Joe Coffee
2d ago

It would be important to illuminate who is acting out these hate crimes. In my experience it is usually leftists who feel justified for one bad reason or another.

