The director of Super Mario RPG has said that if he could, he would like a sequel to be his final game. Speaking to MinnMax, with transcriptions from NintendoLife, Super Mario RPG director Chihiro Fujioka spoke about the development of the Square Enix produced JRPG, and also noted that he would like to make a follow-up to the game. “Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka responded when asked if he wanted to work on a Mario RPG again. “So in my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO