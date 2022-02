There’s so much more to Irish food in Boston than just the obligatory corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day. While Eire seems to get a bad rap in terms of its culinary culture (a perception that’s been gradually changing over recent years), plenty of pubs around the Hub prove otherwise. Some dishes hailing from the island nation will always have a soft spot in our hearts, conjuring up feelings of comfort and nostalgia with every bite. Not to mention, they’re just begging to be washed down with a beer. We’ve scoured the city for these tried-and-true treasures to see who offers the best of the best—from a full Irish breakfast and soda bread to Guinness stew and Jameson-laced coffee.

