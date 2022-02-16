ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Say Hello to LifeToGo’s Brand New Selection of Health and Wellness Products — Shop Now

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wEry_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

There’s nothing quite like that new, new. Fresh products have arrived at LifeToGo and they’re serving up better sleep, smart snacking and health supporting supplements for daily living. Add these into your routine and discover the best in health and wellness!

Sleep Crown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5gsj_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Skip the tossing and turning with a Sleep Crown Over-the-Head Relaxation Pillow. The innovative pillow blocks light muffles ambient noise, gently contouring around the face. The bamboo jersey knit is a super-soft, natural, sustainable fabric with wicking and cooling capabilities for a good night’s sleep.

NB Pure Supplements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099ESI_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Nothing But Pure supplements are sourced with natural ingredients to support your health and wellness journey. Discover gut health, better sleep and improved immunity with NB Pure.

LÜME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apd0e_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Whether you throw them in yogurt or in a snack bag, LÜME infuses its granola with yerba mate, oolong tea, cactus extract, collagen and biotin, so you get a wealth of health benefits with every bite.

G2G Protein Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iz6f_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Packed with protein and delicious to boot, G2G Protein Bars are fresh, healthy and delicious grab-and-eat food for busy people. Made with ingredients like peanut butter, bananas and almonds, these bars will keep you full and ready to go.

Genius Gourmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsrBq_0eGAGBpy00
LifeToGo

Living that Keto life and need something new to chew on? Genius Gourmet’s selection of Salted Caramel, Creamy Peanut Butter bars and Spicy Nacho Chips satiate your snack urge while keeping you on the right Keto track.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

The Eye Cream That Shoppers Call a "Facelift in a Bottle" Is 20% Off at Amazon

When it comes to skincare routines, multi-use products are the name of the game. It's easy to rack up a 10-plus-step regimen if you rely on separate products for each area and skin concern. That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers use the Avène PhysioLift Eye Cream to fill wrinkles, reduce puffiness, and brighten dark circles. And right now, you can get the popular skincare product on sale for $37 at Amazon.
SKIN CARE
Allure

The Best New Hair Products Hitting Shelves in February

Spring may be just around the corner, but most of us are still contending with the woes that winter weather can cast upon our hair. That means conditioning and moisturizing is more important than ever, and new February launches indicate that our favorite brands are well aware of that, with therapeutic and frizz-fighting picks from Not Your Mother's, Oribe, Curl Queen, and more.
HAIR CARE
Seeking Alpha

Designer Brands' New Product Assortments Are Fueling Growth

Designer Brands posted a strong third quarter including record EPS. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is a leading specialty retailer that designs, produces, and sells footwear and accessories. I covered Designer Brands here at Seeking Alpha back in in September of last year. Since then, the company has reported results for another quarter. When the actual results are combined with company guidance for the 4th quarter, the projected EPS is slightly above the higher range of the EPS that I used in my analysis. This could indicate an upgrade, but overall market conditions also add weight to the fair market value determination. I believe the fair market value today for Designer Brands is still above the current market share price, and I will keep it the same as my last report at $17.20. I believe this will be upgraded to around $25.25, once the full year numbers are posted.
ECONOMY
Hello Magazine

This TikTok-approved skincare brand sells one product every 5 seconds

TikTok is fast becoming one of the best places to discover beauty products, and British vegan skincare brand LoveMeMeMe is the latest to take the social media platform by storm. From the cruelty-free, CBD-infused formulas to the millennial-pink packaging, the brand offers affordable skincare staples ranging from moisturiser and night...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Advertising#A360 Media#Llc#Nb Pure#L Me#G2g Protein Bars Packed#Genius Gourmet Living#Genius Gourmet#Salted Caramel#Spicy Nacho Chips#Lululemon
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The ‘Toxic’ Ingredient Health Experts Say You Need To Stop Cooking With

Whether we’re preparing a stir-fry dish or whipping up pasta, so many of us utilize processed oils in our daily lives and can’t imagine cooking without them. After speaking directly with health experts and researching the suggestions of others, everyone seemed to agree on one thing— cooking frequently with (and consuming) processed oils can rack up extra deceiving calories that make it much more difficult to stay on track regarding healthy eating and weight loss.
RECIPES
Hypebae

Hair Frosting Is the Newest Beauty Trend of 2022

Goodbye balayage — hair frosting is the newest color trend of 2022. The buzzy hair dye technique is slightly different from balayage in that it involves the bleaching of individual hair strands. These strands are dyed into a cool blonde tone, contrasting the base color to create a snowy, frosted look, hence the name.
HAIR CARE
studyfinds.org

7 Health Benefits From Drinking Coffee Every Day, According To Scientists

Coffee lovers around the world who reach for their favorite morning brew probably aren’t thinking about the ways it improves their health. Most people are drinking coffee simply because of its ability to provide a much-needed energy boost from caffeine. However, according to numerous studies, coffee also offers fantastic health benefits.
CANCER
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

30 Best Shampoos to Buy for Every Hair Type in 2022

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas. Building a solid hair care routine and achieving your 2022 hair goals starts with a good, salon-quality shampoo. Because when you have this hair essential down pat, you really don’t need to mess with loads of other styling products or treatments—your hair will look and feel that good.
HAIR CARE
Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

You may want to save your money and use it elsewhere. Amazon Prime is a convenient service that offers free two-day shipping. Due to rising costs, supply chain issues, and competitors upping their game, you may not get your money's worth. Some people consider Amazon Prime a lifeline of sorts...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

86K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy