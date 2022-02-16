ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A., other coastal areas will experience frequent flooding as sea levels rise: Study

By Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Los Angeles and other coastal areas of the United States will experience frequent flooding, degraded infrastructure and other profound challenges as sea levels rise by as much as 1 foot by 2050, a federal study released Tuesday found.

The report outlines an alarming new future for communities, ecosystems and economies along the nation’s seaboard, and predicts that the U.S. coastline will experience as much sea level rise in the next 30 years as it did in the last hundred years.

“It is eye-opening – thirty years, 2050, is not that far away,” said Ben Hamlington, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge and one of the report’s lead authors.

Researchers found the United States coastline will see, on average, 10 to 12 inches of sea level rise by 2050. On the West Coast, the anticipated rise will be as high as 8 inches.

