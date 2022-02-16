ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis - Erdogan's Plan to Steer Turkish Economy Out of Winter of Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's government is hoping that Turks will endure soaring living costs for just a few more months before inflation begins easing and tourists arrive, helping the economy leave a winter currency crisis behind. The plan is risky given some small protests have already emerged...

US News and World Report

Safe-Haven Currencies Fall on Hopes for Easing in Ukraine Tensions

LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen fell back on Friday and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar advanced as investors took comfort from news of talks between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. The euro edged higher versus a weaker dollar. The yen and rival...
CNBC

European markets cautious as Russia-Ukraine crisis develops

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday, with global sentiment hanging in the balance as the Ukraine-Russia crisis reaches a pivotal moment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered just above the flatline by late morning, with household goods adding 0.9% while oil and gas stocks fell 0.7%. Addressing the...
The Associated Press

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as NATO eyes Russia move

LONDON (AP) — Western fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent have eased but not disappeared. Diplomatic efforts to avert war got new energy this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was willing to discuss security issues with NATO, and Russia said it was withdrawing some of its troops gathered near Ukraine’s borders.
US News and World Report

Turkey's Ziraat Bank Raises Capital to 34.9 Billion Lira

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The capital of Turkey's Ziraat Bank will be raised to 34.9 billion lira ($2.57 billion) according to footnotes of the bank's annual financial report, with the amount to be paid by the Turkey Wealth Fund. The wealth fund will pay 21.8 billion lira for the capital increase,...
Reuters

Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West. President Joe Biden later...
Reuters

Russian investors display war chat scepticism

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russian investors are not fully buying Washington’s warnings of imminent war. Global stocks dropped and safe-haven government bonds rose on Monday after the United States said Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time. Though Russian assets also wobbled, they have yet to price in the toughest economic sanctions.
WDBO

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan's system

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey have met to strategize about the future of the country’s governing system — a move that aims to unseat the country's longtime ruler. In a statement following the dinner Saturday night, the party leaders...
fox40jackson.com

Turkey steps up Ukraine support as Germany remains distant

Turkey’s support of Ukraine in the face of a possible invasion by Russia, despite recent troubles with Europe, highlights Germany’s hesitancy as tensions remain high. “On the particular issue of Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine, I think Turkey’s playing a helpful role,” James Anderson, undersecretary of defense for policy under former President Trump, told Fox News Digital. “They have stated quite clearly that they oppose any further Russian invasion of Ukraine. They have clearly stated their opposition to Russia’s intervention in Georgia a few years ago. Those statements are welcome.”
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists UK will not ‘flinch’, as Putin warns Ukraine joining Nato could draw Europe into war

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain will “not flinch” and will continue to offer “unconditional and immovable” support to Nato, amid continued fears that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine.Moscow continues to add military might to its army amassed near the Ukrainian border, following a series of demands to Nato – which were formally rejected last month – including that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the western military alliance.Echoing comments by defence secretary Ben Wallace on Monday, as he dispatched a further 350 British troops to Poland, the prime minister warned Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine...
CBS News

Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday. "Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we're experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the Omicron variant," he wrote. "We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers."
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
voiceofalexandria.com

EXPLAINER: A mediating role for Erdogan in Ukraine crisis?

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday, as Turkey walks a tightrope balancing its relations with both countries. A key NATO member in the strategically important...
CNBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Milley speaks to regional allies, Dow sees worst day of 2022 as tensions mount

This is CNBC's live blog tracking the latest developments in the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia. The Ukraine-Russia crisis is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine accused pro-Russian separatists of attacking a village near the border. In the U.S., meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the United Nations, made an urgent appeal against an invasion.
