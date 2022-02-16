Parolee Charged in Man's Shooting Death in Long Beach Due in Court

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A parolee is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges he murdered a young man who was found dead in Long Beach last week.

Quentin Eugene Anderson, 54, was charged Tuesday with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition prohibited by prior conviction.

The case stems from the shooting death of Christian Santillan, 22, of Long Beach, who was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.

``After examining the scene and contacting witnesses, detectives learned a male subject driving a silver van was involved in the murder,'' police said in a statement. ``Through their thorough investigation, detectives discovered evidence at the scene that enabled them to identify the shooter as 54-year-old Quentin Anderson.''

Detectives located the van registered to Anderson parked on the street in the 900 block of East 109th Street in South Los Angeles. Detectives said they saw him leave a residence near the van at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday and he was taken into custody without incident.

Anderson has remained behind bars since then.

Police said detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and the connection between Anderson and the victim -- both of whom were believed to be homeless.