Lindenhurst, IL

Missing woman found dead in boyfriend’s home after he dies in car crash

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Police in the northern suburbs are putting the evidence together as they investigate the beating death of a woman and the car crash death of her boyfriend.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said a missing 25-year old woman’s body was found in her boyfriend’s home on Beck Road in Lindenhurst Monday.  It appeared that she had been beaten to death.

The discovery was made after police got a search warrant after the woman’s family learned her boyfriend had been killed in a head-on crash on Monday and that she was not with him.

They filed a missing person’s report with police because when she was last seen Sunday, the woman was headed to her boyfriend’s home. Her car was found in her boyfriend’s driveway.

