Coachella, CA

Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Ditching Masks, COVID Tests, Vaccination requirements

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

It’s just been announced that Coachella and the Stagecoach festival have ditched all COVID mandates.

That means if you have plans to attend the festivals there’s no requirement for masks, COVID tests, or COVID-19 vaccinations.

While this may sound like good news, Coachella posted on its website, “there is no guarantee, express, or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.” So please be careful.

“The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter,” according to an announcement on websites for both events Tuesday.

A reason wasn’t given why the mandates were lifted.

Even though mandates are being lifted, are you still going to wear a mask when in public?

