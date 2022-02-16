More Explores: Kirby’s School of Wake

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Did you know that you can surf and ride waves in Fort Myers?

It’s all thanks to Kirby’s School of Wake! Kirby is a professional wake boarder and instructor.

He has state of the art equipment like Bluetooth helmets that allow for easy conversation between student and coach, plus a boat made to make big wake for wakeboarding and wakesurfing!

He can take up to six people at a time and can teach just about anyone.

To learn more or to book online, click here.

